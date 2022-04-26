MAIDENHEAD 134431

WIINDSOR 134426

Alexander First School, Kenneally, Oakley Green, Windsor Alexander First have been supported with a donation from Bray Parish Charities towards an updated of the Library. L-R Padre Mark Nightingale, Welsh Guards, Diiane Hayles, Margaret Pierce, Bray Parish Chairities, Chris Monk, Chair of Govenors with Princess 9, Lexi 8, Tahar 9