MAIDENHEAD 134429

The riverside path that cuts from York Road to Coppa Club. The grass has been sprayed ahead of a planned relandscaping of the banks.

Maidenhead Mosque, Holmanleaze, Maidenhead The team at the mosque and afternoon prayer for Ramadan.For a feature about Ramadan and Eid which is coming up very soon and how the mosque is celebrating.

 
Chapel Arches, Waterside Quarter Development, Maidenhead New sculpture, covered and screened off.

 
Safeplaces RBWM, a charity that is helping with the Homes for Ukraine process. Bray

 
Alexander First School, Kenneally, Oakley Green, Windsor Pupils celebrating Army week with drawings and activities.

 
Alexander First School, Kenneally, Oakley Green, Windsor Alexander First have been supported with a donation from Bray Parish Charities towards an updated of the Library. L-R Padre Mark Nightingale, Welsh Guards, Diiane Hayles, Margaret Pierce, Bray Parish Chairities, Chris Monk, Chair of Govenors with Princess 9, Lexi 8, Tahar 9

 

