Strawberry Grove, 18 Bridge Street, Maidenhead, Strawberry Grove is closing down its Bridge Street store.
Apr 2022
WINDSOR 134418-6
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part Archie Williams 10 with his brother Mason Sambwa 4
WINDSOR 134418-20
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part
WINDSOR 134418-21
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part
WINDSOR 134418-22
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part
WINDSOR 134418-23
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part
WINDSOR 134418-24
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part
WINDSOR 134418-25
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part Zachary Clarke 12, Leo Clarke 10
WINDSOR 134418-26
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part Zachary Clarke 12, Leo Clarke 10
WINDSOR 134418-1
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part Anne Daly with '96' Birthday balloons
WINDSOR 134418-2
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part Anne Daly with '96' Birthday balloons
WINDSOR 134418-3
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part Anne Daly with '96' Birthday balloons, Grace Gothard
WINDSOR 134418-4
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part Archie Williams 10 with his brother Mason Sambwa 4
WINDSOR 134418-19
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part
WINDSOR 134418-18
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part
WINDSOR 134418-7
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part
WINDSOR 134418-8
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part
WINDSOR 134418-9
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part
WINDSOR 134418-10
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part Archie Williams 10 with his brother Mason Sambwa 4
WINDSOR 134418-11
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part Archie Williams 10 with his brother Mason Sambwa 4
WINDSOR 134418-12
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part Archie Williams 10 with his brother Mason Sambwa 4
WINDSOR 134418-13
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part Archie Williams 10 with his brother Mason Sambwa 4
WINDSOR 134418-14
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part Archie Williams 10 with his brother Mason Sambwa 4
WINDSOR 134418-15
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part Archie Williams 10 with his brother Mason Sambwa 4
WINDSOR 134418-16
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part
WINDSOR 134418-17
The traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk, Thursday 21 April at noon. Children of the Royal Borough are invited to help wish Her Majesty The Queen a happy birthday by taking part