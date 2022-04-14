Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WINDSOR 134409

The new Labyrinth nightclub in Windsor.Site Director Charles Kelly and Deputy Manager Oliver Powell

You might also like

WINDSOR 134409

WINDSOR 134409

The new Labyrinth nightclub in Windsor.Site Director Charles Kelly and Deputy Manager Oliver Powell

 
WINDSOR 134405

WINDSOR 134405

Maundy Day, St Georges's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Windsor Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

 
HURST 134401

HURST 134401

Crochet decorations around Hurst village. The main 'installation' is 23 pieces around the pond at Hurst and the dedication piece of crochet art to Ukraine is on the postbox in Lodge Road, Hurst

 
TWYFORD 134400

TWYFORD 134400

Valerie Thorn - seamstress/knitter/maker who started the call to action in Twyford to bring the community together to create red, white and blue bunting for the Platinum Jubilee.Melissa

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved