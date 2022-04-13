Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

TWYFORD 134400

Valerie Thorn - seamstress/knitter/maker who started the call to action in Twyford to bring the community together to create red, white and blue bunting for the Platinum Jubilee.Melissa

HURST 134401

HURST 134401

Crochet decorations around Hurst village. The main 'installation' is 23 pieces around the pond at Hurst and the dedication piece of crochet art to Ukraine is on the postbox in Lodge Road, Hurst

 
MAIDENHEAD 134402

Wilson Partners Limited, 5a Frascati Way, Maidenhead Three Peaks Challenge Team, where they are completing the challenge to raise money for the Alexander Devine charity.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134399

The Heritage Centre is getting a new delivery to display – a 1921 GWK car which was built in Maidenhead 100 years ago. Christopher Hobbs, Robert Cooper

 

