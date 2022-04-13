TWYFORD 134400

Crochet decorations around Hurst village. The main 'installation' is 23 pieces around the pond at Hurst and the dedication piece of crochet art to Ukraine is on the postbox in Lodge Road, Hurst
Valerie Thorn - seamstress/knitter/maker who started the call to action in Twyford to bring the community together to create red, white and blue bunting for the Platinum Jubilee.Melissa
