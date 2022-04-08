There will be a drop-in session next week at The Bridge café, 24 The Green, Datchet SL3 9JH, to view the village’s proposed Neighbourhood Plan.
Apr 2022
WINDSOR 134386-1
Changing of the Guard, High Street, WindsorWindsor Castle Guard1st Battalion Coldstream GuardsMusical Support:Band of the Welsh Guards
WINDSOR 134386-14
Changing of the Guard, High Street, WindsorWindsor Castle Guard1st Battalion Coldstream GuardsMusical Support:Band of the Welsh Guards
WINDSOR 134386-13
Changing of the Guard, High Street, WindsorWindsor Castle Guard1st Battalion Coldstream GuardsMusical Support:Band of the Welsh Guards
WINDSOR 134386-12
Changing of the Guard, High Street, WindsorWindsor Castle Guard1st Battalion Coldstream GuardsMusical Support:Band of the Welsh Guards
WINDSOR 134386-11
Changing of the Guard, High Street, WindsorWindsor Castle Guard1st Battalion Coldstream GuardsMusical Support:Band of the Welsh Guards
WINDSOR 134386-10
Changing of the Guard, High Street, WindsorWindsor Castle Guard1st Battalion Coldstream GuardsMusical Support:Band of the Welsh Guards
WINDSOR 134386-9
Changing of the Guard, High Street, WindsorWindsor Castle Guard1st Battalion Coldstream GuardsMusical Support:Band of the Welsh Guards
WINDSOR 134386-8
Changing of the Guard, High Street, WindsorWindsor Castle Guard1st Battalion Coldstream GuardsMusical Support:Band of the Welsh Guards
WINDSOR 134386-7
Changing of the Guard, High Street, WindsorWindsor Castle Guard1st Battalion Coldstream GuardsMusical Support:Band of the Welsh Guards
WINDSOR 134386-6
Changing of the Guard, High Street, WindsorWindsor Castle Guard1st Battalion Coldstream GuardsMusical Support:Band of the Welsh Guards
WINDSOR 134386-5
Changing of the Guard, High Street, WindsorWindsor Castle Guard1st Battalion Coldstream GuardsMusical Support:Band of the Welsh Guards
WINDSOR 134386-4
Changing of the Guard, High Street, WindsorWindsor Castle Guard1st Battalion Coldstream GuardsMusical Support:Band of the Welsh Guards
WINDSOR 134386-3
Changing of the Guard, High Street, WindsorWindsor Castle Guard1st Battalion Coldstream GuardsMusical Support:Band of the Welsh Guards
WINDSOR 134386-2
Changing of the Guard, High Street, WindsorWindsor Castle Guard1st Battalion Coldstream GuardsMusical Support:Band of the Welsh Guards