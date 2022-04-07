Lych gate at St Giles' Church, Church Lane, Stoke Poges. A picturesque lych gate at St Giles’ Church in Stoke Poges has been listed as Grade II following an application to Historic England.
Apr 2022
STOKE POGES 134384-5
Lych gate at St Giles' Church, Church Lane, Stoke Poges. A picturesque lych gate at St Giles’ Church in Stoke Poges has been listed as Grade II following an application to Historic England.
STOKE POGES 134384-16
STOKE POGES 134384-17
STOKE POGES 134384-18
STOKE POGES 134384-19
STOKE POGES 134384-20
STOKE POGES 134384-1
STOKE POGES 134384-2
STOKE POGES 134384-3
STOKE POGES 134384-15
STOKE POGES 134384-14
STOKE POGES 134384-6
STOKE POGES 134384-7
STOKE POGES 134384-8
STOKE POGES 134384-9
STOKE POGES 134384-10
STOKE POGES 134384-11
STOKE POGES 134384-12
STOKE POGES 134384-13
