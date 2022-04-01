LtoR Theresa May and President John Bucknell. Theresa May visits Desborough Bowls Club to plant a tree in honour of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative for the Platinum Jubilee. Desborough Bowls Club, 10 Green Lane, Maidenhead.
Apr 2022
MAIDENHEAD 134368-1
LtoR Theresa May and President John Bucknell.Theresa May visits Desborough Bowls Club to plant a tree in honour of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative for the Platinum Jubilee. Desborough Bowls Club, 10 Green Lane, Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 134368-2
LtoR Theresa May and President John Bucknell.Theresa May visits Desborough Bowls Club to plant a tree in honour of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative for the Platinum Jubilee. Desborough Bowls Club, 10 Green Lane, Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 134368-3
Theresa May visits Desborough Bowls Club to plant a tree in honour of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative for the Platinum Jubilee. Desborough Bowls Club, 10 Green Lane, Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 134368-4
Theresa May visits Desborough Bowls Club to plant a tree in honour of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative for the Platinum Jubilee. Desborough Bowls Club, 10 Green Lane, Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 134368-5
Theresa May visits Desborough Bowls Club to plant a tree in honour of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative for the Platinum Jubilee. Desborough Bowls Club, 10 Green Lane, Maidenhead.