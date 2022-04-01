MAIDENHEAD 134367

LtoR Theresa May and President John Bucknell. Theresa May visits Desborough Bowls Club to plant a tree in honour of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative for the Platinum Jubilee. Desborough Bowls Club, 10 Green Lane, Maidenhead.
Apr 2022
LtoR Anjali Verma, 17, Harry Pechereau, 18, Yash Vaja, Simon Wilkosz, Georgina Townsend, 17 and Levi Stace, 11.Jubilee tree planting, Altwood School, Altwood Road, Maidenhead.
LtoR Simon Wilkosz and Georgina Townsend, 17.Jubilee tree planting, Altwood School, Altwood Road, Maidenhead.