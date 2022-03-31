Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134365

Luca, 13. Claires court school charity walk. Dorney.

LtoR Theresa May and President John Bucknell. Theresa May visits Desborough Bowls Club to plant a tree in honour of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative for the Platinum Jubilee. Desborough Bowls Club, 10 Green Lane, Maidenhead.

 
LtoR Anjali Verma, 17, Harry Pechereau, 18, Yash Vaja, Simon Wilkosz, Georgina Townsend, 17 and Levi Stace, 11. Jubilee tree planting, Altwood School, Altwood Road, Maidenhead.

 
Alain Rossi from the Italian Bay Kitchen. High Street food market.

 
Pupils from Hill Top First School, LtoR Bonnie, eight, Teo, nine, Ayaan, eight and Indigo, eight. Pupils from the schools in Dedworth: Alexander First, Dedworth Green First, Dedworth Middle, Hill Top First, Homer First have been focusing on the theme of Holy Week and Easter. All Saints Church, Dedworth.

 

