MAIDENHEAD 134365

LtoR Theresa May and President John Bucknell. Theresa May visits Desborough Bowls Club to plant a tree in honour of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative for the Platinum Jubilee. Desborough Bowls Club, 10 Green Lane, Maidenhead.
Pupils from Hill Top First School, LtoR Bonnie, eight, Teo, nine, Ayaan, eight and Indigo, eight. Pupils from the schools in Dedworth: Alexander First, Dedworth Green First, Dedworth Middle, Hill Top First, Homer First have been focusing on the theme of Holy Week and Easter. All Saints Church, Dedworth.