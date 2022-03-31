LtoR Theresa May and President John Bucknell. Theresa May visits Desborough Bowls Club to plant a tree in honour of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative for the Platinum Jubilee. Desborough Bowls Club, 10 Green Lane, Maidenhead.
Mar 2022
DEDWORTH 134364-1
Pupils from Hill Top First School, LtoR Bonnie, eight, Teo, nine, Ayaan, eight and Indigo, eight.Pupils from the schools in Dedworth: Alexander First, Dedworth Green First, Dedworth Middle, Hill Top First, Homer First have been focusing on the theme of Holy Week and Easter. All Saints Church, Dedworth.
DEDWORTH 134364-2
Pupils from Dedworth Green School.Pupils from the schools in Dedworth: Alexander First, Dedworth Green First, Dedworth Middle, Hill Top First, Homer First have been focusing on the theme of Holy Week and Easter. All Saints Church, Dedworth.
DEDWORTH 134364-3
Pupils from Dedwoth Middle School, LtoR Mya Richardson, nine, Miley Cowen, 10, Gethin Williams, nine and Bethan Endercott, nine.Pupils from the schools in Dedworth: Alexander First, Dedworth Green First, Dedworth Middle, Hill Top First, Homer First have been focusing on the theme of Holy Week and Easter. All Saints Church, Dedworth.
DEDWORTH 134364-4
Pupils from Dedwoth Middle School, LtoR Mya Richardson, nine, Miley Cowen, 10, Gethin Williams, nine and Bethan Endercott, nine.Pupils from the schools in Dedworth: Alexander First, Dedworth Green First, Dedworth Middle, Hill Top First, Homer First have been focusing on the theme of Holy Week and Easter. All Saints Church, Dedworth.
DEDWORTH 134364-5
Pupils from Alexander First School.Pupils from the schools in Dedworth: Alexander First, Dedworth Green First, Dedworth Middle, Hill Top First, Homer First have been focusing on the theme of Holy Week and Easter. All Saints Church, Dedworth.
DEDWORTH 134364-6
The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr John Story talks to Teo, nine from Hill Top First School.Pupils from the schools in Dedworth: Alexander First, Dedworth Green First, Dedworth Middle, Hill Top First, Homer First have been focusing on the theme of Holy Week and Easter. All Saints Church, Dedworth.