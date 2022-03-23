Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134346

LtoR Alex Barnett, 13 and Mills Ncheramakonye,14. Altwood C of E School are having a treasure hunt and a match the teacher to a baby photograph quiz for comic relief. Altwood C of E School, Altwood Road, Maidenhead.

MARLOW 134352

LtoR Jodie Brown, Sharon Coles, Sue Russell and Michael Wheeler. The Ark café inside the church is expanding its hours. Marlow Methodist Church, Spittal St, Marlow.

 
SLOUGH 134353

Faulty traffic lights, Junction of Rochfords Gardens and Uxbridge Road, Slough.

 
COOKHAM DEAN 134351

A temporary active travel scheme promoting walking and cycling is set to be made permanent in a short stretch of Trinity Road, Marlow.

 
COOKHAM DEAN 134349

Max Exworth, seven. Stop motion animation workshop. Cookham Dean CE Primary School, Bigfrith Lane, Cookham Dean, Maidenhead.

 

