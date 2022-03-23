LtoR Jodie Brown, Sharon Coles, Sue Russell and Michael Wheeler. The Ark café inside the church is expanding its hours. Marlow Methodist Church, Spittal St, Marlow.
Mar 2022
MAIDENHEAD 134346-1
LtoR Alex Barnett, 13 and Mills Ncheramakonye,14.Altwood C of E School are having a treasure hunt and a match the teacher to a baby photograph quiz for comic relief. Altwood C of E School, Altwood Road, Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 134346-2
LtoR Alex Barnett, 13 and Mills Ncheramakonye,14.Altwood C of E School are having a treasure hunt and a match the teacher to a baby photograph quiz for comic relief. Altwood C of E School, Altwood Road, Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 134346-3
LtoR Jessica Davison, 17, Joshua Gallacher, 13, Olivia Hancox, 13, Lourdes Gomez and Jessica Slater, 13.Altwood C of E School are having a treasure hunt and a match the teacher to a baby photograph quiz for comic relief. Altwood C of E School, Altwood Road, Maidenhead.