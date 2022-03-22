Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WINDSOR 134337

Her Majesty’s Representative and Chairman, Sir Francis Brooke and Paul Sedgwick (Crown Estate). Ceremonial Tree Planting by Ascot Racecourse and the Crown Estate, Windsor Great Park.

LtoR Eileen Clarke, Nysa Harris and Les Andrew. Former MGC club captains Les Andrew and Eileen Clarke have raised more than £30,000 for Alzheimers Dementia Society. Maidenhead Golf Club.

 
Barriers that were installed in the road to widen pavements in Queen Street, Maidenhead town centre are set to be removed.

 

