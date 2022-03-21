£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Mar 2022
LANGLEY 134331-1
Crufts winner Jandade Baloo L' Bear with owner Gordon Smith. Langley
LANGLEY 134331-2
LANGLEY 134331-4
LANGLEY 134331-5
Crufts winner Jandade Baloo L' Bear.
standard
OLD WINDSOR 134330
Crufts winner Placido Octavia with owner Eleonore Hacheme. Old Windsor
LANGLEY 134331
MAIDENHEAD 134337
Recycling story.
MAIDENHEAD 134332
Hanging baskets in St Ives Rd, Maidenhead town centre. In Maidenhead you’ll find them at locations including Bridge St, St Ives Rd, High St, King St and Queen St.
MAIDENHEAD 134335
Bike racks, Maidenhead Railway Station.
MAIDENHEAD 134336
Barriers that were installed in the road to widen pavements in Queen Street, Maidenhead town centre are set to be removed.
