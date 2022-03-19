Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

HOCKEY 134326

Maidenhead Men’s 1sts vs Reading 2nds in the South Central Premier Division 1. Altwood School astrotuf, Altwood Road. Maidenhead.

 Marlow vs Tooting & Mitcham United Marlow FC, Alfred Davis Memorial Ground, Oak Tree Rd, Marlow.

 
Holyport vs Windsor in the Combined Counties Premier Division North.Holyport Football Club, Summerleaze Road, Maidenhead.

 
Maidenhead Men’s 1sts vs Reading 2nds in the South Central Premier Division 1. Altwood School astrotuf, Altwood Road. Maidenhead.

 
Cayla-Claire Dennison, seven. Love Music Love Slough Festival. Artists perform in the old B&M unit in the Queensmere shopping centre,Slough.

 
Holi festival organised by the Sanatan Parivar charity at Dorney Village Hall, Meadow Way, Dorney Reach, Maidenhead.

 
LtoR Robert Jones and David Hepworth are travelling to the Ukraine/Poland border with supplies. Fifield Inn, Fifield.

 

