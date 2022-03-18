MAIDENHEAD 134324

LtoR Robert Jones and David Hepworth are travelling to the Ukraine/Poland border with supplies. Fifield Inn, Fifield.
Mar 2022
LtoR Jodie Brown and Becki Hobbs.Becki's Beauty are doing a 24 hour event called Nails Around The Clock to raise money for Thames Hospice.Becki's Beauty, Headington Rd, Maidenhead.
