HURST 134314

Hurst Bowls Club damaged toilets, caused by a falling tree during storm Eunice. Hurst Bowls Club, Churchill, Hurst.

MAIDENHEAD 134317

James Collins, 11, raised money for the Ukraine appeal on Saturday by performing keepy-uppy’s for an hour outside Budgens in Highway Avenue.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134313

LtoR Martha Hyslop, Tony Hyslop, Barry Weare, Jan Weare and Anne-Marie Walsh. Residents of Roman Lea in Cookham are raising money for the Ukraine appeal by having a flower and cake sale at the weekend.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134312

Sankari Mridha teaches Year 2 Bharatanatyam dance. Norden Farm workshop. Burchetts Green School, Burchetts Green Rd, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead.

 

