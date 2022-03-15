Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WINDSOR 134311

Site Director Charles Kelly and Deputy Manager Oliver Powell. A new nightclub is due to open in Windsor next month, called Labyrinth. Unit 15a, Windsor Royal Station, Windsor.

MAIDENHEAD 134302

National Science Week bathbomb workshop. Oldfield Primary School, Bray Road, Maidenhead.

 
WINDSOR 134301

LtoR Dirk Peltzer (All In One Tours), Alessandra Di Leo (ASA Tours), Cllr Andrew Johnson, Ana Barriga (Kuoni Tumlare) and Will Calvert (Windsor & Eton Brewery). Discover Windsor event, Windsor & Eton Brewery, 1-4 Vansittart Estate, Duke St, Windsor.

 
RW 134300

Remember When.Children say ‘farewell’ to Mrs Clayton (1997)

 
MAIDENHEAD 134298

LtoR Arwa, 11 and Maryam, 10. Pupils have been bringing in their pocket money which will go towards the British Red Cross appeal to help those in Ukraine. Furze Platt Junior School, Oaken Grove, Maidenhead

 

