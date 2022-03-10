Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

SLOUGH 134295

Organisers of a ‘Love Slough’ music concert due to be held in Queensmere next Saturday. Acts will perform positive music with many of them hailing from Slough. They include rappers, DJs and poets. L-R Gidz, Mike the Hyype, Stevoss

SLOUGH 134296

Applying for a licence to sell alcohol. SL Wines And Food Store. 291 High St, Slough SL1 1BD

 
COOKHAM 134278

The council is considering whether to allow the landowners, Copas Farms, to reroute the paths in the fields.inc Footpath signs. Cookham

 
COOKHAM 134294

Juliette Lockwood is running a yoga workshop for women who are going through their menopause. Unwind Yoga Studios, 11 Station Parade, Cookham

 
MARLOW 134293

Closed building, possible location for a new cinema. Market Square, Marlow

 
MAIDENHEAD 134287

Rabbi Jonathan Romain is looking to set up a Ukrainre tansport to help people fleeing the war stricken country. Maidenhead

 

