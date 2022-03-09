Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134287

Rabbi Jonathan Romain is looking to set up a Ukrainre tansport to help people fleeing the war stricken country. Maidenhead

COOKHAM 134294

Juliette Lockwood is running a yoga workshop for women who are going through their menopause. Unwind Yoga Studios, 11 Station Parade, Cookham

 
MARLOW 134293

Closed building, possible location for a new cinema. Market Square, Marlow

 
Rabbi Jonathan Romain is looking to set up a Ukrainre tansport to help people fleeing the war stricken country. Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 134286

Around 750 young people from 16 primary schools are set to take part in the Primary Dance Festival 2022 this week, organised & delivered by Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership. Baylis Theatre, Braywick Leisure Centre, Maidenhead Woodlands Park YR 3/4

 
MAIDENHEAD 134285

A protest is being held at the school today against plans for a 5G mast opposite the school site. Cookham Road, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 134284

Maidenhead United Reformed Church, West Street, Maidenhead. Maidenhead URC has teamed up with parents at St Pirans School and residents from Laburnham Rd to collect supplies to support people in Ukraine.

 

