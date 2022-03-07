£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Mar 2022
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
BURCHETTS GREEN 134275
Science Day. Burchett’s Green Infants kids will dress up as scientists for British Science Week. Burchetts Green Rd, Burchett's Green
MAIDENHEAD 134274
World Day of Prayer and this year's service has been prepared by the Christian women of England, Wales and Northern Island St. Joseph's Catholic church, Cookham Road, Maidenhead Attended by Rt. Hon Theresa May MP and Cllr Gary Muir - Deputy Mayor
LANGLEY 134273
Trelawney News, 304 Trelawney Ave, Slough SL3 7UB, is looking to get a premises licence to sell alcohol on the site.
ETON 134272
Ukranian Eton resident Olga Line is making candles to fundraise for the Ukranian embassy in Kiev. Her family are still living in the capital.
SLOUGH 134271
Slough Polish Association, Church Lane, Slough Polish Association is running a big collection to support Ukranian refugees who have fled to Poland.
