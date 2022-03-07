Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

Science Day. Burchett’s Green Infants kids will dress up as scientists for British Science Week. Burchetts Green Rd, Burchett's Green

 
World Day of Prayer and this year's service has been prepared by the Christian women of England, Wales and Northern Island St. Joseph's Catholic church, Cookham Road, Maidenhead Attended by Rt. Hon Theresa May MP and Cllr Gary Muir - Deputy Mayor

 
Trelawney News, 304 Trelawney Ave, Slough SL3 7UB, is looking to get a premises licence to sell alcohol on the site.

 
Ukranian Eton resident Olga Line is making candles to fundraise for the Ukranian embassy in Kiev. Her family are still living in the capital.

 
Slough Polish Association, Church Lane, Slough Polish Association is running a big collection to support Ukranian refugees who have fled to Poland.

 

