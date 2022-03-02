The council is flying a Ukrainian flag in support of the people of Ukraine. A flag is being flown above Maidenhead Town Hall and Windsor Guildhall.
Mar 2022
SONNING 134262-1
Understanding Dementia has been chosen as the Charity of the Year 2021 and is to receive a cheque during a presentation at Sonning Golf Club.Duffield Rd, SonningL-R Elspeth Cooper, Shirley Pearce, Martin Solway, Lucy White, Glyn Duff
SONNING 134262-3
Understanding Dementia has been chosen as the Charity of the Year 2021 and is to receive a cheque during a presentation at Sonning Golf Club.Duffield Rd, SonningL-R Elspeth Cooper, Shirley Pearce, Martin Solway, Lucy White, Glyn Duff
SONNING 134262-4
Understanding Dementia has been chosen as the Charity of the Year 2021 and is to receive a cheque during a presentation at Sonning Golf Club.Duffield Rd, SonningL-R Elspeth Cooper, Shirley Pearce, Martin Solway, Lucy White, Glyn Duff