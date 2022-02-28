Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WINDSOR 134259

116-118 Peascod St, Windsor SL4 1DP Metro Bank in Windsor is closing. The company says the store has always been quiet compared to similar venues in Slough, Reading and Staines.

You might also like

WINDSOR 134259

WINDSOR 134259

116-118 Peascod St, Windsor SL4 1DP Metro Bank in Windsor is closing. The company says the store has always been quiet compared to similar venues in Slough, Reading and Staines.

 
RW 134257

RW 134257

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
COX GREEN 134256

COX GREEN 134256

Once Upon a Bus will be at Lowbrook School, The Fairway, Maidenhead

 
TAPLOW 134255

TAPLOW 134255

Entrance to Huntercombe Hospital Maidenhead Huntercombe Lane South, Taplow

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved