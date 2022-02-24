The former Three offices, Star House, 20 Grenfell Rd, Maidenhead SL6 1EH Work has begun ….
Feb 2022
SLOUGH 134251-1
Outline plans have been put forward for a multi-storey development consisting of 99 flats in Slough town centre.The planning application has been submitted by London-based Opus Homes Ltd for 277-279 High Street, Slough
SLOUGH 134251-2
Outline plans have been put forward for a multi-storey development consisting of 99 flats in Slough town centre.The planning application has been submitted by London-based Opus Homes Ltd for 277-279 High Street, Slough
SLOUGH 134251-3
Outline plans have been put forward for a multi-storey development consisting of 99 flats in Slough town centre.The planning application has been submitted by London-based Opus Homes Ltd for 277-279 High Street, Slough
SLOUGH 134251-4
Outline plans have been put forward for a multi-storey development consisting of 99 flats in Slough town centre.The planning application has been submitted by London-based Opus Homes Ltd for 277-279 High Street, Slough
SLOUGH 134251-5
Outline plans have been put forward for a multi-storey development consisting of 99 flats in Slough town centre.The planning application has been submitted by London-based Opus Homes Ltd for 277-279 High Street, Slough
SLOUGH 134251-6
Outline plans have been put forward for a multi-storey development consisting of 99 flats in Slough town centre.The planning application has been submitted by London-based Opus Homes Ltd for 277-279 High Street, Slough