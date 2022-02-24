Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

COLNBROOK 134250

The Star and Garter pub, Park Street, Colnbrook. A planning application has been submitted to convert the pub into three flats.

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 134249

MAIDENHEAD 134249

The former Three offices, Star House, 20 Grenfell Rd, Maidenhead SL6 1EH Work has begun ….

 
SLOUGH 134251

SLOUGH 134251

Outline plans have been put forward for a multi-storey development consisting of 99 flats in Slough town centre. The planning application has been submitted by London-based Opus Homes Ltd for 277-279 High Street, Slough

 
COLNBROOK 134250

COLNBROOK 134250

The Star and Garter pub, Park Street, Colnbrook. A planning application has been submitted to convert the pub into three flats.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134248

MAIDENHEAD 134248

Portholes looking through to new development. “Historically known as the Landing (but soon to be rebranded!)”

 
MAIDENHEAD 134247

MAIDENHEAD 134247

Making Chinese Dragons. Craft activities for Chinese New Year. Hosted by Explore Learning. Nicholsons shopping centre, Maidenhead L-R Bella 5, Tabitha 7, Patricia 7

 
MAIDENHEAD 134246

MAIDENHEAD 134246

RBWM has come up with this scheme whereby you can scan a QR code on a poster in certain shops to give to the homeless. L-R Lewis Balsdon, Alessandro Pedrini, Medhi Mouksim, Leo Santos, Ross McWilliams ‘Rio Deli, the café by Maidenhead library, St Ives Road, Maidenhead

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved