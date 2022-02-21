Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

RW 134239

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

RW 134239

RW 134239

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
BISHAM 134237

BISHAM 134237

Residents concerned by amount of litter along A404 Bisham / Marlow.

 
WINDSOR 134236

WINDSOR 134236

Martin Denny, The Old Court, Windsor. £25,000 has been included in the Royal Borough’s budget for 2022/23. St Leonard’s Rd, Windsor.

 
SLOUGH 134235

SLOUGH 134235

Thames Valley Positive Support, Bath Rd, Slough The charity is setting up a new safe space for LGBT people to explore their identity and socialise. L-R Sarah Macadam CEO, Jessica Harding, Lauren Spence

 
MARLOW 134233

MARLOW 134233

Antosh Samek at Clayton’s. He has announced he is due to leave after 11 years in the town. He will be launching his own cocktail delivery business. Clayton’s, 16 Oxford Road, Marlow

 

