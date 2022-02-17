£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Feb 2022
BISHAM 134237-1
Residents concerned by amount of litter along A404 Bisham / Marlow.
BISHAM 134237-10
BISHAM 134237-9
BISHAM 134237-8
BISHAM 134237-7
Layby along A404 Bisham
BISHAM 134237-6
BISHAM 134237-5
BISHAM 134237-4
BISHAM 134237-3
BISHAM 134237-2
BISHAM 134237-11
BISHAM 134237
SLOUGH 134235
Thames Valley Positive Support, Bath Rd, Slough The charity is setting up a new safe space for LGBT people to explore their identity and socialise. L-R Sarah Macadam CEO, Jessica Harding, Lauren Spence
WINDSOR 134236
Martin Denny, The Old Court, Windsor. £25,000 has been included in the Royal Borough’s budget for 2022/23. St Leonard’s Rd, Windsor.
MARLOW 134233
Antosh Samek at Clayton’s. He has announced he is due to leave after 11 years in the town. He will be launching his own cocktail delivery business. Clayton’s, 16 Oxford Road, Marlow
MARLOW 134234
Natwest, 7 Marlow High Street Natwest is closing its Marlow branch in June this year.
MAIDENHEAD 134232
Red Chinese New Year lanterns in the High Street, Maidenhead
