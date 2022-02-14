Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

COOKHAM 134223

Section of Bass Mead, Cookham. An outline application for a 25-home development has been submitted by Shanly Homes. The development will be on land between the footpath (cycleway) and the caravan park.

COX GREEN 134222

Wessex Primary School, St Adrians Cl, Cox Green, Maidenhead. To mark Valentines Day Reception classes are holding a love and kindness day. ASH CLASS

 
Section of Bass Mead, Cookham. An outline application for a 25-home development has been submitted by Shanly Homes. The development will be on land between the footpath (cycleway) and the caravan park.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134221

Dawsons Auction House has moved to brand new offices in the Cordwallis Estate. Unit 8 Cordwallis Business Park, Clivemont Road, Maidenhead, SL6 7BU.

 

