Wessex Primary School, St Adrians Cl, Cox Green, Maidenhead. To mark Valentines Day Reception classes are holding a love and kindness day. ASH CLASS
Feb 2022
COOKHAM 134223-6
Section of Bass Mead, Cookham. An outline application for a 25-home development has been submitted by Shanly Homes. The development will be on land between the footpath (cycleway) and the caravan park.
