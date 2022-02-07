Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134229

Will Stileman, vicar at St Mary’s, is leaving after 18 years. Will next to his wife and with his team. The Borough Church of St Andrew & St Mary Magdalene, St. Mary's Close, Maidenhead

(RW) Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting Event taking place at BCA. “Students from 14-16 Schools, Foundation Studies and Horticulture departments will be planting seven hornbeams, a species native to the UK, in celebration of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee and in support of her Green Canopy initiative BCA, Burchetts Green Time Capsule being buried.

 
The bridge at Windsor Coach park, Windsor. The bridge is set to receive £164,000 for refurbishment works following a council meeting.

 
FIRST CLASS St Peter’s CE Primary, Wooburn Class - Reception Teacher - Mrs Hampson

 
A company is looking to move into JP Morgan’s Foundation Park, Roxborough Way, Maidenhead SL6 3UD

 

