BURCHETTS GREEN 134228

Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting Event taking place at BCA. “Students from 14-16 Schools, Foundation Studies and Horticulture departments will be planting seven hornbeams, a species native to the UK, in celebration of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee and in support of her Green Canopy initiativeBCA, Burchetts Green 5 trees that were planted at the time of Queen Victoria's 50th Golden Jubilee, 1887