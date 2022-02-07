(RW) Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
Feb 2022
BURCHETTS GREEN 134228-1
Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting Event taking place at BCA. “Students from 14-16 Schools, Foundation Studies and Horticulture departments will be planting seven hornbeams, a species native to the UK, in celebration of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee and in support of her Green Canopy initiativeBCA, Burchetts Green Time Capsule being buried.
Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting Event taking place at BCA. “Students from 14-16 Schools, Foundation Studies and Horticulture departments will be planting seven hornbeams, a species native to the UK, in celebration of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee and in support of her Green Canopy initiativeBCA, Burchetts Green 5 trees that were planted at the time of Queen Victoria's 50th Golden Jubilee, 1887
Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting Event taking place at BCA. “Students from 14-16 Schools, Foundation Studies and Horticulture departments will be planting seven hornbeams, a species native to the UK, in celebration of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee and in support of her Green Canopy initiativeBCA, Burchetts Green BCA Principal, Anne Entwistle planting the last of 7 trees.
