SLOUGH 134222

Tesco is planning a new store at 88 Crossways, Windsor Rd, Slough SL1 2NE

Tesco is planning a new store at 88 Crossways, Windsor Rd, Slough SL1 2NE

 
MAIDENHEAD 134223

A company is looking to move into JP Morgan’s Foundation Park, Roxborough Way, Maidenhead SL6 3UD

 
FIFIELD 134225

Fifield Road is due to close for two days this month. “Prohibit any vehicle from proceeding along Fifield Road, Fifield from its junction with Meadow Way northward for a distance of 57 metres.”

 
TAPLOW 134221

TVAP has revamped its sensory room. Thames Valley Adventure Playground, Bath Road, Taplow, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 134220

The Magnet Leisure Centre, Holmanleaze, Maidenhead – there is a video that has been uploaded online by some YouTubers exploring the closed leisure centre and going around the rooms ect.

 

