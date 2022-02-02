£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Feb 2022
SLOUGH 134222-3
Tesco is planning a new store at 88 Crossways, Windsor Rd, Slough SL1 2NE
SLOUGH 134222-4
SLOUGH 134222-5
SLOUGH 134222-6
SLOUGH 134222-7
SLOUGH 134222-1
SLOUGH 134222-2
standard
SLOUGH 134222
MAIDENHEAD 134223
A company is looking to move into JP Morgan’s Foundation Park, Roxborough Way, Maidenhead SL6 3UD
FIFIELD 134225
Fifield Road is due to close for two days this month. “Prohibit any vehicle from proceeding along Fifield Road, Fifield from its junction with Meadow Way northward for a distance of 57 metres.”
COOKHAM 134224
Lower Mount Farm, Long Lane, Cookham, Berkshire
TAPLOW 134221
TVAP has revamped its sensory room. Thames Valley Adventure Playground, Bath Road, Taplow, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134220
The Magnet Leisure Centre, Holmanleaze, Maidenhead – there is a video that has been uploaded online by some YouTubers exploring the closed leisure centre and going around the rooms ect.
