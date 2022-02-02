Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134219

Furze Platt is opening a new theatre this month. It will be used for drama and other productions at the school. Furze Platt Senior School Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead

Furze Platt is opening a new theatre this month. It will be used for drama and other productions at the school. Furze Platt Senior School Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead

 
Vina Baguette, 1 King Street, Maidenhead A new Vietnamese baguette shop has opened in Maidenhead. Owner Khanh Bui

 
Development viewpoints (boarded up ) at The Landing, King Street, Maidenhead

 
Strawberry Grove, 18-22 Bridge St, Maidenhead Strawberry Grove is facing the prospect of closing its store due to financial pressures. L-R Stuart Downs, Lily Warman, Sarah Buckley, Marta Downs

 
A new exhibition is up about flooding of the Thames in Maidenhead over the years. Maidenhead Heritage Centre, Park Street, Maidenhead Richard Poad

 
Fire Scene, Boyne Hill Avenue, Maidenhead Fire Engine, Ambulance and Police

 

