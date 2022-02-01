Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134218

Strawberry Grove, 18-22 Bridge St, Maidenhead Strawberry Grove is facing the prospect of closing its store due to financial pressures. L-R Stuart Downs, Lily Warman, Sarah Buckley, Marta Downs

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 134217

MAIDENHEAD 134217

Vina Baguette, 1 King Street, Maidenhead A new Vietnamese baguette shop has opened in Maidenhead. Owner Khanh Bui

 
MAIDENHEAD 134216

MAIDENHEAD 134216

Development viewpoints (boarded up ) at The Landing, King Street, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 134218

MAIDENHEAD 134218

Strawberry Grove, 18-22 Bridge St, Maidenhead Strawberry Grove is facing the prospect of closing its store due to financial pressures. L-R Stuart Downs, Lily Warman, Sarah Buckley, Marta Downs

 
MAIDENHEAD 134215

MAIDENHEAD 134215

A new exhibition is up about flooding of the Thames in Maidenhead over the years. Maidenhead Heritage Centre, Park Street, Maidenhead Richard Poad

 
MAIDENHEAD 134214

MAIDENHEAD 134214

Fire Scene, Boyne Hill Avenue, Maidenhead Fire Engine, Ambulance and Police

 
MAIDENHEAD 134213

MAIDENHEAD 134213

New owners Ashwin Roda and Punam Roda of The Rose welcomed MP Theresa May to officially reopen the pub after its makeover. The Rose, 16 King St , Maidenhead L-R Cathrine Gair, MP Theresa May, Ashwin Roda and Punam Roda, Tom Cheeseman

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved