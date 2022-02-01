Vina Baguette, 1 King Street, Maidenhead A new Vietnamese baguette shop has opened in Maidenhead. Owner Khanh Bui
Feb 2022
MAIDENHEAD 134218-1
Strawberry Grove, 18-22 Bridge St, MaidenheadStrawberry Grove is facing the prospect of closing its store due to financial pressures. L-R Stuart Downs, Lily Warman, Sarah Buckley, Marta Downs
MAIDENHEAD 134218-2
Strawberry Grove, 18-22 Bridge St, MaidenheadStrawberry Grove is facing the prospect of closing its store due to financial pressures. L-R Stuart Downs, Lily Warman, Sarah Buckley, Marta Downs
MAIDENHEAD 134218-3
Strawberry Grove, 18-22 Bridge St, MaidenheadStrawberry Grove is facing the prospect of closing its store due to financial pressures. L-R Stuart Downs, Lily Warman, Sarah Buckley, Marta Downs
MAIDENHEAD 134218-4
Strawberry Grove, 18-22 Bridge St, MaidenheadStrawberry Grove is facing the prospect of closing its store due to financial pressures. L-R Stuart Downs, Lily Warman, Sarah Buckley, Marta Downs
MAIDENHEAD 134218-5
Strawberry Grove, 18-22 Bridge St, MaidenheadStrawberry Grove is facing the prospect of closing its store due to financial pressures. L-R Stuart Downs, Lily Warman, Sarah Buckley, Marta Downs
MAIDENHEAD 134218-6
Strawberry Grove, 18-22 Bridge St, MaidenheadStrawberry Grove is facing the prospect of closing its store due to financial pressures. Marta Downs, Stuart Downs
MAIDENHEAD 134218-7
Strawberry Grove, 18-22 Bridge St, MaidenheadStrawberry Grove is facing the prospect of closing its store due to financial pressures. Marta Downs, Stuart Downs
MAIDENHEAD 134218-8
Strawberry Grove, 18-22 Bridge St, MaidenheadStrawberry Grove is facing the prospect of closing its store due to financial pressures. Marta Downs, Stuart Downs