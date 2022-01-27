Gourmet Grill, Windsor. Zohaib Zafar is a director at Gourmet Grill. Independent food businesses in Windsor are unhappy with a change to Just Eat’s refund policy which sees customers automatically given refunds.
Jan 2022
WINDSOR 134210-1
Building on the corner of Mellor Walk and Bachelors Acre, WindsorThe operators have applied for a premises licence to serve alcohol at the hotel.
WINDSOR 134210-2
Building on the corner of Mellor Walk and Bachelors Acre, WindsorThe operators have applied for a premises licence to serve alcohol at the hotel.
WINDSOR 134210-3
Building on the corner of Mellor Walk and Bachelors Acre, WindsorThe operators have applied for a premises licence to serve alcohol at the hotel.
WINDSOR 134210-4
Building on the corner of Mellor Walk and Bachelors Acre, WindsorThe operators have applied for a premises licence to serve alcohol at the hotel.
WINDSOR 134210-5
Building on the corner of Mellor Walk and Bachelors Acre, WindsorThe operators have applied for a premises licence to serve alcohol at the hotel.
WINDSOR 134210-6
Building on the corner of Mellor Walk and Bachelors Acre, WindsorThe operators have applied for a premises licence to serve alcohol at the hotel.