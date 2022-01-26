Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MARLOW 134205

Longridge, Quarry Wood Road, Bucks Amanda Foister and the team at Longridge. They are doing an event called Row the Atlantic on the Thames to raise money for Longridge and the RNLI.

MAIDENHEAD 134206

L-R Nicola Porter and her friend Gale Hubbard are running a new Yoga course specifically designed for teenage girls aged 11-16. Oaken Grove Park, Maidenhead

 
LANGLEY 134204

Langley Grammar School in their new building. They have been given an ‘outstanding’ rating by Ofsted. Reddington Drive, Langley

 
COOKHAM 134203

Allan McGregor has set up a community speedwatch along the B4447, Maidenhead Road, Cookham, in an attempt to address speeding.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134201

Norden Farm school workshop, this time themed around magic. Rolys Magic Show. Larchfield Primary & Nursery School, Bargeman Road, Maidenhead

 
MARLOW 134202

Work has started on the new Lidl store in Chapel Street, Marlow. The shop used to be home to a Waitrose.

 

