Jan 2022
(RW) Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
WINDSOR 134195
Gas works from Hemwood Road to St Leonard's Hill, Windsor.
WINDSOR 134194
Public notice on patch is the closure of the Footpath From Wolf Lane to Hemwood Road, Windsor. The footpath will be closed for several weeks to allow gas mains replacement works to take place.
MAIDENHEAD 134193
MAIDENHEAD 134192
Manager Craig Parker with colleague Shallu Kaushal. A new 24/7 gym, Anytime Fitness, is due to open in Maidenhead in the Spring. Picture by Emma Sheppard
MAIDENHEAD 134191
Beth Gording-Jacob taking a cup of tea to a customer at the New Loungers bar, Bardo Lounge, in Maidenhead opened on Wednesday 19. Picture by Emma Sheppard
