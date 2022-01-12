Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

COOKHAM 134179

Ross Poole Cookham salon They have called for more support for personal care businesses with the Omicron variant, etc. Ross Poole Sheffield House, 1 High Street, Cookham

Ross Poole Cookham salon They have called for more support for personal care businesses with the Omicron variant, etc. Ross Poole Sheffield House, 1 High Street, Cookham

 
Cookham Dean Football Club is looking to have a condition lifted that means it has to stop doing its business at about 5pm on weekdays Land West of Main Farm Buildings, Lower Mount Farm, Long Lane, Cookham

 
Dog walkers are being told to keep dogs on leads around Eton because of bird flu. There are also some signs up around The Brocas, Eton

 
Shirley Chalmers has incorrectly received a parking fine at Stafferton Way Retail car park. It has since been refunded. Outside the car park, Stafferton Way, Maidenhead

 
A charity, Remap make personalised adaptations for people in their homes or to their wheelchairs etc for free. Maidenhead Carol Boyd-Roffey, Remap’s chair of the Berkshire panel, Caryn Moberly.

 

