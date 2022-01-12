Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134176

A charity, Remap make personalised adaptations for people in their homes or to their wheelchairs etc for free. Maidenhead Carol Boyd-Roffey, Remap’s chair of the Berkshire panel, Caryn Moberly.

MAIDENHEAD 134177

Shirley Chalmers has incorrectly received a parking fine at Stafferton Way Retail car park. It has since been refunded. Outside the car park, Stafferton Way, Maidenhead

 
A charity, Remap make personalised adaptations for people in their homes or to their wheelchairs etc for free. Maidenhead Carol Boyd-Roffey, Remap’s chair of the Berkshire panel, Caryn Moberly.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134175

New coffee shop opened at 25 Gloucester Road, Maidenhead . Maccas Café will be run by Andrew Mcilvenny.

 
COOKHAM 134174

A new independent Cookham gin cocktail and events company has sprung up. Karma Sanctum on The Green, The Old Cricket Common, Cookham Dean L-R Jules Herd, Stephanie Maher

 
COX GREEN 134173

Danny Edwards has been appointed headteacher at Cox Green School. Cox Green School, Highfield Lane, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 134163

Swimarathon, Braywick Leisure Centre. Maidenhead Lions 37th Annual Swimarathon Cookham Dean School

 

