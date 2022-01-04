Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

SLOUGH 134147

The A4 London Road was closed near the junction with Upton Court Road due to a road traffic collision in which a man died. Slough

COOKHAM 134146

Cookham Society Drum by Cookham Station, Station Hill. The Cookham Society have put the Herries entries for Theresa May’s Christmas card competition on display.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134140

The path across Battlemead Common – it has since been screened off by a fence and deer are struggling to negotiate it. Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 134145

Demolition of the Hitachi HQ Building, Lower Cookham Road, Maidenhead

 
RW 134144

(RW) Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
HOLYPORT 134143

The Belgian Arms, Holyport The Belgian Arms is one of the venues which has had to cancel its New Years Eve party. L-R Dan Roth - Head Chef, Hayden Rushby - Chef De Partie, George Herridge – Bar Manager

 

