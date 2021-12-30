£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Dec 2021
MAIDENHEAD 134145-1
Demolition of the Hitachi HQ Building, Lower Cookham Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134145-2
MAIDENHEAD 134145-3
MAIDENHEAD 134145-4
MAIDENHEAD 134145
COOKHAM 134146
Cookham Society Drum by Cookham Station, Station Hill. The Cookham Society have put the Herries entries for Theresa May’s Christmas card competition on display.
MAIDENHEAD 134140
The path across Battlemead Common – it has since been screened off by a fence and deer are struggling to negotiate it. Maidenhead
RW 134144
(RW) Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
HOLYPORT 134143
The Belgian Arms, Holyport The Belgian Arms is one of the venues which has had to cancel its New Years Eve party. L-R Dan Roth - Head Chef, Hayden Rushby - Chef De Partie, George Herridge – Bar Manager
HURLEY 134142
Ellington Morris will be performing its traditional Mummers' Play on Boxing Day at two locations in the Royal Borough this year. The Dewdrop Inn, Honey Lane, Hurley.
