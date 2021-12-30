COOKHAM 134146

Demolition of the Hitachi HQ Building, Lower Cookham Road, Maidenhead
Dec 2021
Cookham Society Drum by Cookham Station, Station Hill. The Cookham Society have put the Herries entries for Theresa May’s Christmas card competition on display.
