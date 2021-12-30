Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

(RW) Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

MAIDENHEAD

Demolition of the Hitachi HQ Building, Lower Cookham Road, Maidenhead

 
COOKHAM

Cookham Society Drum by Cookham Station, Station Hill. The Cookham Society have put the Herries entries for Theresa May’s Christmas card competition on display.

 
MAIDENHEAD

The path across Battlemead Common – it has since been screened off by a fence and deer are struggling to negotiate it. Maidenhead

 
RW 134144

(RW) Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
HOLYPORT

The Belgian Arms, Holyport The Belgian Arms is one of the venues which has had to cancel its New Years Eve party. L-R Dan Roth - Head Chef, Hayden Rushby - Chef De Partie, George Herridge – Bar Manager

 
HURLEY

Ellington Morris will be performing its traditional Mummers' Play on Boxing Day at two locations in the Royal Borough this year. The Dewdrop Inn, Honey Lane, Hurley.

 

