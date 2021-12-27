Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

COOKHAM 134141

The annual Boxing Day Games will be staged this year on Sunday 26 December. Organised by local charity fund raisers, the Cherry Pickers of Cookham Dean, the event will consist of five silly games and a tug-of-war. The Old Cricket Common, Cookham Dean SL6 9NZ

HURLEY 134142

Ellington Morris will be performing its traditional Mummers' Play on Boxing Day at two locations in the Royal Borough this year. The Dewdrop Inn, Honey Lane, Hurley.

 
The annual Boxing Day Games will be staged this year on Sunday 26 December. Organised by local charity fund raisers, the Cherry Pickers of Cookham Dean, the event will consist of five silly games and a tug-of-war. The Old Cricket Common, Cookham Dean SL6 9NZ

 
MAIDENHEAD 134140

The path across Battlemead Common – it has since been screened off by a fence and deer are struggling to negotiate it. Maidenhead

 
SLOUGH 134139

There’s a new temporary job centre plus in the shopping centre. Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre, Slough

 
WINDSOR 134138

Alexandra Gardens Car Park, Windsor Alexandra Gardens Car Park in Windsor will be part of the residents’ discount parking scheme from April.

 
OLD WINDSOR 134137

Old Winsdor Harvester. Refit for the Bells Of Ouzeley. Bells Of Ouzeley Old Windsor Straight Rd, Old Windsor

 

