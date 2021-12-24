Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134140

The path across Battlemead Common – it has since been screened off by a fence and deer are struggling to negotiate it. Maidenhead

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 134140

MAIDENHEAD 134140

The path across Battlemead Common – it has since been screened off by a fence and deer are struggling to negotiate it. Maidenhead

 
SLOUGH 134139

SLOUGH 134139

There’s a new temporary job centre plus in the shopping centre. Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre, Slough

 
WINDSOR 134138

WINDSOR 134138

Alexandra Gardens Car Park, Windsor Alexandra Gardens Car Park in Windsor will be part of the residents’ discount parking scheme from April.

 
OLD WINDSOR 134137

OLD WINDSOR 134137

Old Winsdor Harvester. Refit for the Bells Of Ouzeley. Bells Of Ouzeley Old Windsor Straight Rd, Old Windsor

 
STOKE POGES 134136

STOKE POGES 134136

Chris Benians has come 2nd in a Zoopla competition which sought to find the most festive house in the UK. Stoke Poges Bella Benian 8, Monty Benian 4

 
MAIDENHEAD 134134

MAIDENHEAD 134134

Volunteers at Maidenhead Foodshare. This is for a Christmas feature - James Mulchrone Maidenhead Foodshare, Maidennhead

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved