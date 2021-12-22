Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134132

Residents have raised more littering woes Cookham Road to Maidenhead town, from shops to along St.Luke’s school and then around underpass to Sainsbury.

A new Mediterranean restaurant/deli - Sauce and Flour, High Street, Maidenhead is opening at Chapel Arches. The owners - Sandra Kuleviciute and Flavio Arruda with Samuel 9, Joshua 6 They are due to open in early February.

 
Theresa May Christmas card judging Maidenhead Advertiser, Maidenhead

 
Theresa May presents Tabitha Atkinson,11, with a prize for winning the 2021 Theresa May's Christmas Card competition. Maidenhead Advertiser, Newspaper House, Bell Street, Maidenhead.

 

