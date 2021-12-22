MAIDENHEAD 134132

A new Mediterranean restaurant/deli - Sauce and Flour, High Street, Maidenhead is opening at Chapel Arches. The owners - Sandra Kuleviciute and Flavio Arruda with Samuel 9, Joshua 6 They are due to open in early February.
Dec 2021
Residents have raised more littering woesCookham Road to Maidenhead town, from shops to along St.Luke’s school and then around underpass to Sainsbury.
