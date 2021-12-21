Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

TWYFORD 134130

Building For The Future Plus, High Street, Twyford.

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 134127

MAIDENHEAD 134127

Theresa May presents Tabitha Atkinson,11, with a prize for winning the 2021 Theresa May's Christmas Card competition. Maidenhead Advertiser, Newspaper House, Bell Street, Maidenhead.

 
SLOUGH 134129

SLOUGH 134129

Baylis Park and Memorial Gardens, Camarthen Road, Slough.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134128

MAIDENHEAD 134128

Jim Alexander baking flapjacks for Foodshare. Mercia Rd, Maidenhead.

 
COOKHAM DEAN 134125

COOKHAM DEAN 134125

LtoR Keith Harris and Helen Harris pick up turkeys for Autism Berkshire. Charities pick up their turkeys from Copas Traditional Turkeys, Kings Coppice Farm, Grubwood Lane, Cookham.

 
RW 134126

RW 134126

Grimms all set for Robin Hood (1976) (RW) Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved