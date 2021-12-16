Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

TAPLOW 134119

The Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames Millenium Trust has just made a grant to TVAP to cover the cost of refurbishing The Spaceship

You might also like

TAPLOW 134119

TAPLOW 134119

The Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames Millenium Trust has just made a grant to TVAP to cover the cost of refurbishing The Spaceship

 
IVER 134120

IVER 134120

Public notices. The pub is being converted into a three-storey building comprising of 12 flats. The Bull, 7 High Street, Iver

 
ETON WICK 134118

ETON WICK 134118

The school has received a Good Ofsted rating, an improvement on previous years. Eton Wick Church of England First School, Sheepcote Rd, Eton Wick Miss Karen Waller, Headteacher and the school council.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134117

MAIDENHEAD 134117

Norden Farm’s Kipper artwork competition winners with their artwork in the gallery. Sienna Hamilton 7, Lila Bowley 5

 
MAIDENHEAD 134116

MAIDENHEAD 134116

Rajita Shah. Rajita is a film producer from Maidenhead who has been accepted onto the prestigious BAFTA BREAKTHROUGH initiative. Her breakthrough film was Love Sarah, a romantic comedy.

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved