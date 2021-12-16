The Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames Millenium Trust has just made a grant to TVAP to cover the cost of refurbishing The Spaceship
Dec 2021
IVER 134120-1
Public notices. The pub is being converted into a three-storey building comprising of 12 flats. The Bull, 7 High Street, Iver
IVER 134120-2
Public notices. The pub is being converted into a three-storey building comprising of 12 flats. The Bull, 7 High Street, Iver
IVER 134120-3
Public notices. The pub is being converted into a three-storey building comprising of 12 flats. The Bull, 7 High Street, Iver
IVER 134120-4
Public notices. The pub is being converted into a three-storey building comprising of 12 flats. The Bull, 7 High Street, Iver
IVER 134120-5
Public notices. The pub is being converted into a three-storey building comprising of 12 flats. The Bull, 7 High Street, Iver
IVER 134120-6
Public notices. The pub is being converted into a three-storey building comprising of 12 flats. The Bull, 7 High Street, Iver
IVER 134120-7
Public notices. The pub is being converted into a three-storey building comprising of 12 flats. The Bull, 7 High Street, Iver
IVER 134120-8
Public notices. The pub is being converted into a three-storey building comprising of 12 flats. The Bull, 7 High Street, Iver