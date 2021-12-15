Rajita Shah. Rajita is a film producer from Maidenhead who has been accepted onto the prestigious BAFTA BREAKTHROUGH initiative. Her breakthrough film was Love Sarah, a romantic comedy.
Dec 2021
MAIDENHEAD 134112-1
BCA students with an installation they have made for Norden Farm’s Christmas show – Kipper’s Snowy Day. A unit in the Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead has been transformed into a storytelling area which is open twice every Saturday morning.
MAIDENHEAD 134112-2
BCA students with an installation they have made for Norden Farm’s Christmas show – Kipper’s Snowy Day. A unit in the Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead has been transformed into a storytelling area which is open twice every Saturday morning.
MAIDENHEAD 134112-3
BCA students with an installation they have made for Norden Farm’s Christmas show – Kipper’s Snowy Day. A unit in the Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead has been transformed into a storytelling area which is open twice every Saturday morning.
MAIDENHEAD 134112-4
BCA students with an installation they have made for Norden Farm’s Christmas show – Kipper’s Snowy Day. A unit in the Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead has been transformed into a storytelling area which is open twice every Saturday morning.