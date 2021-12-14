Jo Ayre is stepping down from the reins of Berkshire Vision after more than forty years with the company. St Joseph's Catholic Church Hall, Maidenhead L-R Lin Hughes, Jo Ayre, Peter Hughes
Dec 2021
MAIDENHEAD 134109-3
Jo Ayre is stepping down from the reins of Berkshire Vision after more than forty years with the company.St Joseph's Catholic Church Hall, MaidenheadL-R Lin Hughes, Jo Ayre, Peter Hughes
MAIDENHEAD 134109-1
Jo Ayre is stepping down from the reins of Berkshire Vision after more than forty years with the company.St Joseph's Catholic Church Hall, MaidenheadL-R Lin Hughes, Jo Ayre, Peter Hughes
MAIDENHEAD 134109-12
Jo Ayre is stepping down from the reins of Berkshire Vision after more than forty years with the company.St Joseph's Catholic Church Hall, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134109-11
Jo Ayre is stepping down from the reins of Berkshire Vision after more than forty years with the company.St Joseph's Catholic Church Hall, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134109-10
Jo Ayre is stepping down from the reins of Berkshire Vision after more than forty years with the company.St Joseph's Catholic Church Hall, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134109-9
Jo Ayre is stepping down from the reins of Berkshire Vision after more than forty years with the company.St Joseph's Catholic Church Hall, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134109-8
Jo Ayre is stepping down from the reins of Berkshire Vision after more than forty years with the company.St Joseph's Catholic Church Hall, MaidenheadL-R Pat Elson, Sally Sparks, Lilian Eggleton
MAIDENHEAD 134109-7
Jo Ayre is stepping down from the reins of Berkshire Vision after more than forty years with the company.St Joseph's Catholic Church Hall, MaidenheadL-R Pat Elson, Sally Sparks, Lilian Eggleton
MAIDENHEAD 134109-6
Jo Ayre is stepping down from the reins of Berkshire Vision after more than forty years with the company.St Joseph's Catholic Church Hall, MaidenheadL-R Pat Elson, Sally Sparks, Lilian Eggleton
MAIDENHEAD 134109-5
Jo Ayre is stepping down from the reins of Berkshire Vision after more than forty years with the company.St Joseph's Catholic Church Hall, MaidenheadL-R Lin Hughes, Jo Ayre, Peter Hughes
MAIDENHEAD 134109-4
Jo Ayre is stepping down from the reins of Berkshire Vision after more than forty years with the company.St Joseph's Catholic Church Hall, MaidenheadL-R Lin Hughes, Jo Ayre, Peter Hughes